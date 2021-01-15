KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) & GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Head to Head Comparison

KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) and GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for KLDiscovery and GAN, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KLDiscovery 0 0 1 0 3.00 GAN 0 0 4 0 3.00

KLDiscovery currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 73.91%. GAN has a consensus price target of $27.25, suggesting a potential upside of 13.49%. Given KLDiscovery’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe KLDiscovery is more favorable than GAN.

Profitability

This table compares KLDiscovery and GAN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KLDiscovery -19.62% -35.43% -8.25% GAN -24.35% 0.61% 0.46%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.1% of GAN shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.6% of KLDiscovery shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares KLDiscovery and GAN’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KLDiscovery $312.05 million 1.10 -$54.01 million ($1.27) -6.34 GAN $29.97 million 29.34 $1.79 million N/A N/A

GAN has lower revenue, but higher earnings than KLDiscovery.

Summary

GAN beats KLDiscovery on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KLDiscovery

KLDiscovery Inc. provides eDiscovery and data recovery services to corporations, law firms, government agencies, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers eDiscovery solutions, including Nebula, a proprietary end-to-end information governance and eDiscovery platform, which helps to facilitate the identification, preservation, collection, processing, review, and exchange of electronically stored information (ESI); eDiscovery.com Review (EDR), a platform used to search, review and exchange ESI; Relativity, a document review tool; KLD Analytics, which offers technology-assisted review tools; KLD Processing, a processing platform; managed review services, such as providing facilities, staffing, and expertise necessary to review large and complex data sets in various types of matters comprising litigation, investigations, and regulatory reviews; and digital forensics services. It also provides information archiving services, such as legal hold management; Office 365 migration and management; and Nebula Big Data Store, an enterprise-grade storage solution. In addition, the company offers data recovery services, including email recovery services; tape services comprising backup infrastructure migration and consolidation, legacy tape and data remediation, and recovery from physically-damaged and quickly-erased or partially-overwritten tapes; and data destruction services, as well as mobile phone repair services. Further, it provides data recovery software, such as Ontrack EasyRecovery and Ontrack PowerControls. KLDiscovery Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

About GAN

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States. It offers and licenses GameSTACK, a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming. The company also offer a range of professional and managed services designed to deploy and provide ongoing operational support for its software systems. It serves regional operators and individual tribal casino operators. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Irvine, California.

