Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 52.9% from the December 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 175,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ADRNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize stock opened at $29.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.30. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $31.38.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $20.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.74 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and wine and liquor stores. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 6,967 stores primarily under 19 brands serving approximately 50 million customers, as well as online.

