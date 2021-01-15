Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,580 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 436,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,295,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,219.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after buying an additional 46,211 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,877,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $82.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.96. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

