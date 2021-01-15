Kovack Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 510.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,994 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 170,600 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nokia were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Nokia in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Nokia in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Nokia in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Nokia in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nokia in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nokia alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Nokia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Nokia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.98.

NYSE:NOK opened at $4.09 on Friday. Nokia Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $5.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.20.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Nokia had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 9.34%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nokia Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Nokia Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.