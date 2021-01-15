Kovack Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QUAL. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,269,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,570 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,397,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,243,000 after acquiring an additional 254,107 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,355,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,840,000 after acquiring an additional 232,784 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,529,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 917.5% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 198,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,588,000 after acquiring an additional 178,953 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $115.81 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.48.

