Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Cohu as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Cohu by 4.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cohu by 6.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Cohu by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cohu by 4.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Cohu by 1.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cohu news, CEO Luis A. Muller sold 25,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total value of $865,063.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,446 shares in the company, valued at $18,371,880.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Pascal Ronde sold 41,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $963,838.00. Insiders sold 127,804 shares of company stock valued at $3,414,590 over the last quarter. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COHU. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Cohu from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cohu from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Cohu from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Cohu from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.88.

COHU stock opened at $46.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.68 and a beta of 1.79. Cohu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $46.94.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.99 million. Cohu had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors in Germany, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally.

