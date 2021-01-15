Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $883,000 Stock Holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,397 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned about 0.29% of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 12,188 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BRG. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.31.

In other Bluerock Residential Growth REIT news, CFO Christopher J. Vohs acquired 2,500 shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 23.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock opened at $11.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.56. The company has a current ratio of 206.28, a quick ratio of 206.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.84 million, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.03. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $12.83.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.77). Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.86%. Analysts predict that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.27%.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

