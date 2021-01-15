Kovack Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 111.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 54.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $165.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.95.

Etsy stock opened at $211.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.96 and a 200-day moving average of $136.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.51, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.66. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $221.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $451.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.72 million. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. On average, research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total transaction of $52,852.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,159.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Raina Moskowitz sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $326,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,924.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 210,921 shares of company stock valued at $29,129,974. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

