Kovack Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.64 Million Investment in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 94,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Veeco Instruments as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 212.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

VECO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on Veeco Instruments in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Veeco Instruments from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Veeco Instruments from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

Shares of Veeco Instruments stock opened at $20.78 on Friday. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $112.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.67 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

