Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,815 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $49.01 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $49.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.82.

