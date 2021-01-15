Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kura Sushi USA Inc. operates as a restaurant. The Company offers nigiri, roll, hand roll, gunkan and desserts. Kura Sushi USA Inc. is based in Irvine, United States. “

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stephens boosted their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kura Sushi USA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.17.

KRUS opened at $22.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.42 and its 200-day moving average is $14.69. The stock has a market cap of $187.61 million, a PE ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Kura Sushi USA has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $25.19.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.06). Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 38.43% and a negative return on equity of 31.52%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the second quarter worth $1,413,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 4,968.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 46,801 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,136,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kura Sushi USA (KRUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.