KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) PT Raised to $2.25

KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) had its target price increased by Roth Capital from $2.00 to $2.25 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KushCo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. KushCo currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1.50.

Shares of KushCo stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.24. 2,497,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738,541. The stock has a market cap of $163.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.72. KushCo has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.18.

KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. KushCo had a negative return on equity of 49.15% and a negative net margin of 68.22%. Equities analysts predict that KushCo will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

KushCo Holdings, Inc markets and sells packaging products, vaporizers, solvents, accessories, and branding solutions to customers operating in the regulated medical and adult recreational cannabis and hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) industries in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its principal products include bottles, jars, bags, tubes, containers, vape cartridges, vape batteries and accessories, labels and processing supplies, solvents, natural products, stainless steel tanks, and custom branded anti-counterfeit and authentication labels.

