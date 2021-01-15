KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.30

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.30 and traded as high as $12.47. KVH Industries shares last traded at $12.24, with a volume of 97,122 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of KVH Industries from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KVH Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $224.03 million, a P/E ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.30.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.19. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 8.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $41.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Felise Feingold sold 12,880 shares of KVH Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $136,141.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,552.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Balog sold 20,261 shares of KVH Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $233,811.94. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,401 shares of company stock valued at $451,101. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of KVH Industries by 220.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,969 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of KVH Industries by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,187,112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,695,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of KVH Industries by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of KVH Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KVH Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. 56.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

