Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target Raised to $242.00 at Mizuho

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $234.00 to $242.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LH. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Argus upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $225.67.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

NYSE LH traded up $3.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $223.71. 626,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,435. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.69. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52-week low of $98.02 and a 52-week high of $223.81.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $8.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $3.10. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America will post 20.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $321,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,449.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 588 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $126,178.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,415.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at $26,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 52.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Further Reading: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.