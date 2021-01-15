Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) PT Raised to $38.00 at Raymond James

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 43.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LIFZF. Scotiabank upped their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LIFZF traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,074. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.00. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and produces and processes iron ore concentrate and pellets.

