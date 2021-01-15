LafargeHolcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of LafargeHolcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

HCMLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on LafargeHolcim in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on LafargeHolcim in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of HCMLY traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.45. 39,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,897. LafargeHolcim has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $11.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day moving average is $9.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.35.

LafargeHolcim Company Profile

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

