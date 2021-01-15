Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Lam Research by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 694,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,331,000 after purchasing an additional 380,473 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,130,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $375,078,000 after purchasing an additional 229,409 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 34.3% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 860,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,464,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 548,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $181,848,000 after buying an additional 208,357 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Lam Research by 130.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 347,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,442,000 after acquiring an additional 196,657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total value of $4,691,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total value of $7,512,098.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,758 shares of company stock valued at $26,985,698 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research stock traded down $11.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $546.53. 70,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,542,808. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $486.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $389.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $181.38 and a 52 week high of $570.52.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley increased their price target on Lam Research from $465.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $352.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $451.00 to $557.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.96.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.