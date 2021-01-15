Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lancaster Colony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of LANC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $174.27. 96,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,973. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.16. Lancaster Colony has a twelve month low of $114.55 and a twelve month high of $184.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 0.25.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.15). Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $349.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lancaster Colony will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.85%.

In related news, Chairman John B. Gerlach, Jr. sold 4,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.50, for a total value of $820,932.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 292,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,213,963.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 316.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

