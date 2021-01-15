Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Land Securities Group PLC is a real estate company. Its portfolio primarily includes office buildings, shopping and leisure destinations. Land Securities Group PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Panmure Gordon lowered Land Securities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Liberum Capital raised Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Land Securities Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Land Securities Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Shares of Land Securities Group stock opened at $8.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.52 and a 200 day moving average of $7.85. Land Securities Group has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $12.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 2.72.

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

