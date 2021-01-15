LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) Given a €62.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) has been assigned a €62.00 ($72.94) target price by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.46% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €57.50 ($67.65).

ETR LXS opened at €64.22 ($75.55) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €61.62 and its 200-day moving average price is €52.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.58, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.04. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a 1-year high of €64.86 ($76.31).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) Company Profile

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

