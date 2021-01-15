Largo Resources (OTCMKTS:LGORF) Trading 8.1% Higher

Shares of Largo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LGORF) traded up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.31. 2,085,622 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 233% from the average session volume of 625,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC reduced their price objective on Largo Resources from $2.20 to $1.80 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Largo Resources from $1.80 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Largo Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Get Largo Resources alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.84.

About Largo Resources (OTCMKTS:LGORF)

Largo Resources Ltd., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mining and exploration properties in Brazil and Canada. It primarily explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds 99.94% interest in the MaracÃ¡s Menchen mine covering an area of 17,690 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Largo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.