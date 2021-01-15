Larson Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 688.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,705 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,538 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

FCX stock opened at $31.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a PE ratio of -355.40 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.87 and its 200 day moving average is $18.37. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $32.49.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $11,776,715.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,724,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,747,502.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 485,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $12,255,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,890,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,776,851.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 977,387 shares of company stock worth $24,508,456 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Argus upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.24.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

