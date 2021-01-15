Larson Financial Group LLC Has $28,000 Stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 84.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,072,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,758 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 5.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,337,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,346,000 after acquiring an additional 215,479 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 27.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,488,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,187,000 after buying an additional 316,589 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 46.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 864,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,878,000 after buying an additional 273,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,572,000. 87.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

In other Penn National Gaming news, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 93,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total value of $6,735,450.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,099.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 6,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total transaction of $539,872.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,781.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 408,825 shares of company stock valued at $28,604,865. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock opened at $106.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.42 and a 200-day moving average of $61.79. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $107.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The company has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 2.59.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 21.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

PENN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Union Gaming Research lifted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $62.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Truist lifted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $47.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Macquarie cut Penn National Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.08.

Penn National Gaming Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.