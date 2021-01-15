Larson Financial Group LLC Has $41,000 Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 40.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,523 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. South State CORP. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Argus boosted their price objective on General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of GE opened at $11.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

