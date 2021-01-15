Larson Financial Group LLC Has $45,000 Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 54.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,463,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,772,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999,170 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,657,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,607,197,000 after acquiring an additional 105,873 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 856,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $479,436,000 after acquiring an additional 17,057 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 592,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $331,501,000 after acquiring an additional 90,142 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 570,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,143,000 after acquiring an additional 90,500 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

REGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $626.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $770.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $618.39.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $517.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $493.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $566.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $328.13 and a 12 month high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 28.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.54, for a total value of $54,854.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,987,758.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.