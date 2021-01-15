Larson Financial Group LLC Has $97,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 62.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,768 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 458.3% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 30.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $104,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $61.63 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $37.79 and a 12 month high of $61.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.66.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

