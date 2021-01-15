Larson Financial Group LLC Has $97,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 65.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLYG. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 12,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 306.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 19,922 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 18,673 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $83.77 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.47 and a fifty-two week high of $84.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.99.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

