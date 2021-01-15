Larson Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Ocugen by 964.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 162,266 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Ocugen by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 372,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 189,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ocugen by 676.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372,705 shares in the last quarter. 8.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OCGN opened at $2.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $353.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 3.56. Ocugen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts predict that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OCGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Ocugen in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Ocugen in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $0.80.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic macular edema; OCU400 to treat retinitis pigmentosa, a group of rare genetic disorders; and OCU410, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of dry AMD.

