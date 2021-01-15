Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 216 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 168.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 225.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,560,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,552 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 18,498.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,416,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,625 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 89.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 928,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,935,000 after purchasing an additional 438,507 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 26.1% during the third quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 845,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,878,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 4,419.6% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 752,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,892,000 after purchasing an additional 735,504 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

In other DocuSign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.98, for a total value of $1,059,900.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 75,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,019,964.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total transaction of $1,304,246.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 214,546 shares in the company, valued at $48,244,959.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,704 shares of company stock worth $9,349,067. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DOCU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of DocuSign from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.00.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $250.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $234.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $64.88 and a one year high of $290.23. The firm has a market cap of $46.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.08 and a beta of 0.88.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.