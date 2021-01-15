Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 964.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 162,266 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 103.8% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 372,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 189,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 676.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCGN opened at $2.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $353.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 3.56. Ocugen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts predict that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OCGN. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Ocugen in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ocugen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $0.80.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic macular edema; OCU400 to treat retinitis pigmentosa, a group of rare genetic disorders; and OCU410, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of dry AMD.

