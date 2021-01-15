Larson Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 238.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 219,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,330,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000.

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $232.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $222.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.95. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $138.11 and a fifty-two week high of $233.78.

About Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

