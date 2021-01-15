Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 1,397 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 114,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $16.11 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.08 and a fifty-two week high of $16.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.35.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.001 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.01%.

