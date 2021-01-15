Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) vs. China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) Critical Analysis

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) and China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Laureate Education and China Liberal Education’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Laureate Education $3.25 billion 0.92 $938.48 million $0.07 203.71 China Liberal Education $5.26 million 4.70 $440,000.00 N/A N/A

Laureate Education has higher revenue and earnings than China Liberal Education.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Laureate Education and China Liberal Education, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Laureate Education 0 1 6 0 2.86 China Liberal Education 0 0 0 0 N/A

Laureate Education currently has a consensus target price of $16.64, indicating a potential upside of 16.71%. Given Laureate Education’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Laureate Education is more favorable than China Liberal Education.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.0% of Laureate Education shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of China Liberal Education shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Laureate Education shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Laureate Education and China Liberal Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Laureate Education -38.07% 15.92% 6.25% China Liberal Education N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Laureate Education beats China Liberal Education on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs. The company also operates online institutions that offer professional degree programs primarily for the working adults with undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It provides its services in Brazil, Mexico, Chile, Peru, Australia, China, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The company was formerly known as Sylvan Learning Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Laureate Education, Inc. in May 2004. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

China Liberal Education Company Profile

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed and delivered academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education, as well as diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses. It also provides overseas study consulting and technological consulting services for Chinese universities to enhance their campus information and data management system, as well as to optimize their teaching, operating, and management environment. The company's consulting services include campus intranet solution buildout, school management software customization, smart devices, installation and testing, and school management data collection and analysis. In addition, it develops and provides textbooks and other course materials to students enrolled under the Sino-foreign Jointly Managed Academic Programs, as well as offers job readiness training to graduating students. China Liberal Education Holdings Limited was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

