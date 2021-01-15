Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 160978 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$32.18.

LB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. CSFB raised their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) to C$30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$31.28.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$32.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.04. The firm has a market cap of C$1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 13.45.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$243.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$241.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.2899999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.37%.

In other news, Senior Officer Stéphane Therrien sold 3,633 shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.04, for a total transaction of C$116,401.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,131.40.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

