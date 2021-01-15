LBRY Credits (LBC) Hits Market Cap of $43.12 Million

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 15th. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be bought for about $0.0827 or 0.00000222 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LBRY Credits has a total market cap of $43.12 million and approximately $3.99 million worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00040509 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00111099 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00063760 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.90 or 0.00241542 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00058434 BTC.

LBRY Credits Profile

LBRY Credits’ launch date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

LBRY Credits Coin Trading

LBRY Credits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LBRY Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LBRY Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

