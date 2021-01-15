Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.61% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Leap Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James set a $2.50 target price on shares of Leap Therapeutics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.83.

Shares of NASDAQ LPTX opened at $2.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $132.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average of $1.95. Leap Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $3.18.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.37 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Leap Therapeutics will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Leap Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Old Well Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 141.4% in the 3rd quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 38,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 22,335 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 36,833 shares in the last quarter. 41.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1 that is in multiple clinical trials for treating esophagogastric cancer, hepatobiliary cancer, gynecologic cancers, and prostate cancer.

