Leelyn Smith LLC Buys 513 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $589,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCHP stock traded down $4.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,450,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,442. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $38.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.69. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $154.27.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $200,363.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $65,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,356 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,829.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,206 shares of company stock worth $928,698. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MCHP shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.84.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

