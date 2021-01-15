Leelyn Smith LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,826 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the software company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $959,000. Bay Rivers Group boosted its position in Adobe by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,077 shares of the software company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADBE. DZ Bank raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $521.27.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.79, for a total transaction of $275,874.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,256.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.92, for a total transaction of $901,840.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,266 shares in the company, valued at $13,647,544.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,148 shares of company stock worth $3,845,820. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADBE traded down $5.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $458.08. 3,056,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,910,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.75 billion, a PE ratio of 42.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $487.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $474.08. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

