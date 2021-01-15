Leelyn Smith LLC Has $11.97 Million Stock Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Leelyn Smith LLC cut its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 48.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222,464 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Leelyn Smith LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Leelyn Smith LLC owned about 0.43% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $11,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNLA. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,708,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,237,000 after purchasing an additional 595,362 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 25.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,558,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,525,000 after purchasing an additional 319,499 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 62.5% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,445,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,856,000 after purchasing an additional 556,275 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 19.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,255,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,248,000 after purchasing an additional 207,748 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,128,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,841,000 after purchasing an additional 125,493 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNLA traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.46. 740,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,030. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.47 and a 200 day moving average of $50.40. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $50.52.

