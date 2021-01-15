Leelyn Smith LLC Has $158,000 Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Leelyn Smith LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 10.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 127,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,855,000 after acquiring an additional 11,973 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth approximately $293,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 27.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 338.1% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 62,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after acquiring an additional 48,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

PLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Prologis in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.80.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded up $2.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.68. 2,673,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,184,141. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $112.37.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.32 million. Prologis had a net margin of 43.27% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.09%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.