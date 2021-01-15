Leelyn Smith LLC Has $209,000 Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Leelyn Smith LLC cut its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 75.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STZ. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,694,000 after acquiring an additional 522,569 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,136,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,293,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 843,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,910,000 after buying an additional 197,819 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 674,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,787,000 after buying an additional 34,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 366,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,491,000 after buying an additional 7,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ traded down $3.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $219.99. The company had a trading volume of 989,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,636. The firm has a market cap of $42.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $215.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.28 and a 52-week high of $240.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

STZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.38.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total transaction of $1,163,597.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,358.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

