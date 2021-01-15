Leelyn Smith LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 135.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SKYY. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 44.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,335,000 after buying an additional 64,653 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 21,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period.

SKYY traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,139. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $98.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.044 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Cloud Computing ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th.

