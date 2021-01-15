Leelyn Smith LLC Increases Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Biogen by 1.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,329,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $377,195,000 after buying an additional 20,877 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Biogen by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 752,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,432,000 after buying an additional 7,649 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Biogen by 84.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 693,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,704,000 after buying an additional 316,681 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Biogen by 39.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 563,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,728,000 after buying an additional 160,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 36.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 524,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,737,000 after buying an additional 140,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michel Vounatsos acquired 3,100 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $241.31 per share, with a total value of $748,061.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $359.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $437.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $268.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $281.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.13.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded down $4.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $275.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,724,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $374.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $248.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.23. The firm has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.53.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

