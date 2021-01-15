Leelyn Smith LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 7,661.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,518 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,880 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 656.4% in the fourth quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,785 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 42,335 shares during the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $1,159,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 52,713 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 75,550 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Guggenheim raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.22.

NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.92. 7,292,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,746,249. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.75 and its 200-day moving average is $39.42. The stock has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $54.79.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

