Leelyn Smith LLC Trims Stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Leelyn Smith LLC reduced its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,091 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC owned 0.15% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 278,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,845,000 after purchasing an additional 73,240 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,142,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,942,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,082,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 229.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 33,960 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF alerts:

FTLS stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.04. The company had a trading volume of 44,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,142. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.68 and a 200 day moving average of $43.04. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $34.82 and a 12 month high of $45.48.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.