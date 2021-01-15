Leelyn Smith LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Leelyn Smith LLC decreased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 84.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,523 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 0.9% of Leelyn Smith LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,733,000 after buying an additional 4,301 shares in the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,370,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 38,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,045,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $2.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $311.86. 31,306,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,498,551. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $319.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.561 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

