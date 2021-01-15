Legacy Advisors LLC Has $423,000 Stake in StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON)

Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,335 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of StoneMor worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in StoneMor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in StoneMor by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,193,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 157,847 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in StoneMor by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 507,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 190,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in StoneMor during the 2nd quarter worth $266,000. Institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

StoneMor stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $3.43. 340,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,074. StoneMor Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $3.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.18.

StoneMor (NYSE:STON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $76.86 million for the quarter.

About StoneMor

StoneMor Inc owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The Cemetery Operations segment provides cemetery property interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, and cremation niches; cemetery merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers, and memorials; and cemetery services, which include opening and closing, cremation, and cemetery merchandise installation services.

