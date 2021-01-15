Legacy Advisors LLC Invests $208,000 in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Copart by 1.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Copart by 32.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart by 2.8% in the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Copart in the third quarter worth $852,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 4.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.78. 1,366,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,259. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $130.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $592.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.87 million. As a group, analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total transaction of $4,191,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.20.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

