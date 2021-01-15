Legacy Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Legacy Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $223,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 321.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 70,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,853,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 82.5% during the third quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 14,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $3.19 on Friday, hitting $210.75. 41,382,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,107,855. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $215.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.77.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

