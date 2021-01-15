Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 15,000 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Legacy Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,620 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies comprises about 4.2% of Legacy Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $7,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 13,658 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,526 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 7,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 57,609 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UBER. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.09.

NYSE:UBER traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.52. The stock had a trading volume of 23,690,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,796,555. The company has a market capitalization of $97.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 1.04. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $60.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $10,888,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,044,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,869,493.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $67,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 269,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,135,523.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,329,000 shares of company stock worth $2,049,152,260 in the last three months. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

